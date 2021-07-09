In Sao Paulo, a Delta Variant is circulating, according to health officials.

The extremely dangerous coronavirus Delta strain is “already circulating” in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous state, according to authorities in the world’s second-highest death toll country.

The variant, which has increased infection rates even in countries with high vaccination rates, is “already indigenous,” meaning it “is already circulating in our environment in people who have not traveled or have had contact with someone who has traveled, for example, in India,” according to Jean Gorinchteyn, Sao Paulo’s health secretary.

The variation was discovered for the first time in India.

Up until last week, Brazil, which had recorded just over a dozen isolated cases of Delta infections – all in people returning from India or in contact with others who had been there – had only recorded over half a million deaths from Covid-19, second only to the United States.

However, the city of Sao Paulo announced the first case of a potential local transmission on Monday, in a 45-year-old man who had not visited overseas recently.

The next day, two further cases were recorded in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The World Health Organization revealed on Wednesday that the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed four million.

Between January and April, Brazil, which has 212 million people, saw a particularly severe second epidemic wave, mostly due to the Gamma type, which was initially discovered in Manaus, in the northern Amazonas state.

To far, the South American behemoth has claimed the lives of almost 526,000 people due to the coronavirus. However, the daily fatality rate has remained relatively constant in recent weeks, dropping from around 2,000 in mid-June to 1,600 last week.

The Delta variation, which is more transmissible than any other strain, has already been discovered in over a hundred nations.