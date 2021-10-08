In Russian prisons, a riot reveals’systemic’ abuse.

A more horrific wave of violence was developing as the fires of a deadly riot at a high-security correctional colony in Siberia died out in April 2020.

According to detainees and monitors, the conflicts at Penal Colony No. 15 in Angarsk, an industrial city of more than 200,000 people near Mongolia, were triggered after a guard beat an inmate.

A worrying detail from the disturbance, which left one prisoner dead, was that numerous convicts had sliced open their wrists with glass shards from smashed security cameras, according to prison officials.

The riot, however, was only the beginning.

According to interviews and testimony obtained by AFP, prison guards launched a savage retaliation campaign for the rebellion, turning inmates against each other to extract confessions through beatings and sexual abuse.

Former convict Alexei, whose identity has been changed to safeguard his safety, reported being thrashed and hanging by his legs before confessing to destroying two cameras during the uprising.

Then the punishment became more severe.

“They destroyed my fate only for that,” the 25-year-old told AFP, alluding to a term in Russian prison slang for being raped by fellow convicts.

After the turmoil, Alexei and another now-released convict, Rustam, 40, who spoke to AFP from his native Tajikistan and whose name has also been changed, were relocated from Angarsk to Irkutsk’s Detention Centre No. 1.

They claimed they were assaulted by convicts on the direction of prison officers there.

Denis Golikov, one of the inmates, stated he was told to go to any length to obtain necessary confessions from 150 prisoners between April and July 2020.

In handwritten testimony obtained by AFP, he claimed, “Everything is acceptable except corpses.”

According to prison monitors, torture and sexual abuse against detainees is widespread in Russia’s huge prison system.

Authorities in Saratov, Russia’s center city, initiated an investigation this week after a video obtained by the anti-torture website Gulagu.net showed a naked man being molested with what seems to be a stick at a prison hospital.

The video was part of a cache of over 1,000 files reportedly documenting cases of torture in jails around the country, which culminated in the firing of five prison officials on Wednesday.

The Angarsk case was also brought to light by Gulagu.net.

Kezhik Ondar, like Alexei and Rustam, was transferred in December 2020, according to the project. Brief News from Washington Newsday.