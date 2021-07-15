In Russia, a U.S. publishing house has been labeled as a “undesirable” organization, and employees have been identified as foreign agents.

Russian authorities blacklisted Project Media Inc., a U.S.-based publisher of an online investigative media source, on Thursday, branding it a “undesirable” entity and identifying its employees as “foreign agents.”

The Russian government’s newest measure to intensify pressure on independent media is the banning of the Proekt online publication. Proekt has issued investigative investigations alleging corruption and abuse by members of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

The Prosecutor General’s office declared Project Media Inc. illegal, claiming that it “threatens the cornerstone of the Russian Federation’s constitutional order and security.” Under a 2015 law that made membership in “undesirable” organizations a criminal felony, the government has already disbanded more than 30 organisations.

Russian authorities labeled Proekt’s head editor Roman Badanin and some of the publication’s journalists as “foreign agents.”

Another law requires non-governmental groups and some people to register as “foreign agents” if they accept foreign funds and engage in activities that are loosely defined as political. The designation entails more government inspection and carries a significant negative connotation that may cause people who acquire it to lose credibility.

Police raided Badanin’s and other Proekt journalists’ homes last month, just as the publication was ready to publish an investigation on Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev’s alleged wealth. It was promptly released by Proekt after the raids.

The searches were carried out as part of a defamation action involving a 2017 documentary about a St. Petersburg businessman with claimed ties to organized crime, according to authorities.

Russian authorities have stepped up their pressure on independent news outlets in recent months, labeling two prominent independent outlets, Meduza and VTimes, as “foreign agents.” Following that, VTimes was shut down, and Meduza initiated a crowd-funding drive.

Russia has also utilized the statute on “foreign agents” to slap huge fines on the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty for failing to label its content as “foreign agent”-produced. The European Court of Human Rights has been urged to intervene by the broadcaster.

Russian authorities have stepped up their pressure on the opposition and independent media ahead of the September parliamentary election, which is widely considered as a key aspect of Putin's efforts to solidify his control ahead of the presidential election in 2024.