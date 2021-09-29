In retaliation for pushing migrants into the bloc, Belarus officials may have to pay more for EU visas.

According to the Associated Press, the European Union’s executive branch proposed to Belarusian officials on Wednesday that visa charges be raised and credential limitations be enforced.

The move is most likely punishment for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s claimed intentions to destabilize the EU by forcing significant influxes of migrants via Belarus’ shared borders with EU countries.

In recent months, EU members Poland and Lithuania have seen an influx of migrants, many of whom are from Iraq and Afghanistan, attempting to cross their borders through Belarus. To halt the flow, Poland proclaimed a state of emergency, deployed troops to its border with Belarus, and began installing razor-wire walls. Despite both countries’ efforts, scores of migrants attempted to enter Lithuania overnight, according to the Associated Press.

The latest proposal from the European Commission would apply to Belarusian authorities such as government members, legislators, diplomats, and court representatives. According to the Associated Press, the amendments would raise travel limits and rules, as well as require officials to present additional paperwork and pay more for their EU visas.

The migrant surge began a year ago, after the EU imposed sanctions on Lukashenko’s regime in response to the opposition’s and peaceful demonstrators’ security crackdown after the August 2020 presidential election, which the West believes was falsified.

The European Commission is now urging EU member states to consider suspending sections of a “visa facilitation agreement” with Belarus, which went into force in July 2020. The agreement was designed to strengthen connections and bring the former Soviet republic closer to Europe.

Ylva Johansson, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, branded Lukashenko as “very desperate,” alleging that he is even attempting to profit from migrants who can afford to spend 10,000 euros (about $11,650) to travel to Belarus.

As she presented the visa idea, Johansson told reporters, “He is seeking to destabilize the European Union by bringing in migrants, assisting them, and pushing them into the European Union.” “It’s a means for Lukashenko to make money as well.”

She cited complaints from the EU’s police and border authorities, saying, “He is literally misleading people into paying a lot of money merely to be trapped and misled.” Migrants are accommodated in a “really good hotel.” This is a condensed version of the information.