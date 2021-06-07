In retaliation for earlier sanctions, 9 Canadian officials have been barred from entering Russia.

Canada’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti, as well as the country’s police commissioner Brenda Lucki, have been sanctioned. Prior restrictions on Russian officials were imposed by Canada because of their alleged role in the detention of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

In the wake of the ban, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia is open to “the development of our ties on the basis of mutual respect and with an emphasis on cooperation in areas such as Arctic issues, regional relations, and business ties where our interests objectively converge.”

Russia’s reprisal against Canada follows similar actions taken against US and European diplomats in response to Russian officials’ limitations.

Anne Kelly, the commissioner of Canada’s Correctional Service, is among the Canadian officials forbidden from entering Russia indefinitely, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian sanctions also targeted Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s minister for intergovernmental affairs, Marci Surkes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s strategy director, and Jody Thomas, the national defense department’s deputy minister. Lt. Gen. Mike Rouleau of the Canadian armed forces, Rear Adm. Scott Bishop, the chief of the military intelligence command, and Brian Brennan, a deputy police commissioner, were also sanctioned by Russia.

Navalny, Putin’s most ardent political critic, was jailed in January after returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlinâ€”accusations that Russian officials deny. Navalny was poisoned, according to European labs.

Navalny was sentenced to two and a half years in jail in February on allegations of breaking the terms of a suspended sentence while in Germany. The sentence arose from an embezzlement conviction in 2014, which Navalny called politically motivated.

Russia has dismissed the United States’ and European Union’s criticisms of Navalny’s detention and Russia’s repression of protesters calling for his release as meddling in its domestic affairs.

The tensions surrounding Navalny aggravated Russia’s relations with the West, which had already reached post-Cold War lows due to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and charges of Moscow’s meddling in the country’s internal affairs. This is a condensed version of the information.