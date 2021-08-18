In response to US ‘provocations,’ the PLA conducts assault drills near Taiwan.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducted assault maneuvers near Taiwan on Tuesday in reaction to what it described as “foreign interference” and “provocations.”

The PLA Eastern Theater Command despatched warships and fighter jets to conduct exercises between the southwest and southeast coasts of Taiwan, conducting coordinated live-fire assaults and putting the troops’ integrated joint operation capabilities to the test, according to Reuters.

Though China did not specify the exact location of the military exercises, the report cited Taiwan’s Defense Ministry as saying the planes flew between mainland Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea’s upper reaches.

Warplanes also briefly reached the vital Bashi Channel, which connects Taiwan to the Pacific, off the coast of southern Taiwan.

The ministry claimed 11 Chinese aircraft, including two nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and six J-16 fighters, had invaded its air defense zone and that it had scrambled jets to warn the PLA planes away.

According to a senior official familiar with Taiwan’s security strategy, the PLA Air Force was practicing “capturing air supremacy” with their modern J-16 aircraft. “They have been conducting frequent electronic reconnaissance and electronic interference operations, in addition to attempting air supremacy over Taiwan,” the unidentified person told Reuters.

Taiwan believes China is attempting to “gather electronic signals from US and Japanese aircraft” in order to “paralyze reinforcing aircraft, including F-35s, in a war,” according to the source.

Shi Yi, a PLA senior colonel and spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command, told China’s state-run media Global Times that “the US and Taiwan authorities have been frequently colluding and making provocations, sending wrong signals and severely violating China’s sovereignty, seriously damaging peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.”

The exercises are important, according to Shi Yi, because of the existing security situation in the Taiwan Straits and the necessity to protect national sovereignty.

According to Reuters, the PLA military action may have been in response to the United States’ approval of a new $750 million arms sale package to Taiwan.

The military simulation might be “a training for a large-scale amphibious operation,” according to Global Times, and “likely practiced surgical precision strikes on specific targets within a short period of time.”

China held a three-day naval practice in the South China Sea last month, ostensibly in retaliation for the United Kingdom’s carrier strike force sailing in the disputed waters. Between Guangdong’s islands, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) maneuvers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.