In response to the new Ukraine crisis, Biden will offer Putin a “diplomatic path.”

In a phone chat with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday, President Joe Biden will provide a diplomatic road forward on the Ukraine conflict, according to a US source, setting the tone for security talks next month.

It will be the second phone chat between the two leaders in less than a month, with Biden warning Putin in early December of “grave repercussions” if Russian forces amassed on the Ukrainian border strike.

A senior administration official told reporters that Biden, who is at his home in Delaware for the New Year’s vacation, will remark, “We are prepared for diplomacy and for a diplomatic road ahead.”

“But we are also prepared to respond if Russia moves with a new invasion of Ukraine,” Biden would tell Putin, according to the official, adding that Russian soldiers near the Ukrainian border “continue to cause considerable worry.”

“We’d want to see forces return to their usual training grounds,” Washington said.

The call will take place Thursday evening Russian time, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to Western authorities, Russia has committed tens of thousands of troops to the Ukrainian border, fearing a repeat of 2014, when Moscow seized the Crimean peninsula and a pro-Russian insurgency erupted in eastern Ukraine, killing over 13,000 people.

Senior US and Russian officials intend to meet in Geneva on January 10 in an effort to ease tensions.

The conference comes after Russia made proposals to the US, including a refusal to expand NATO eastward and the establishment of bases in former Soviet states.

The US has labeled some of Russia’s stances as non-starters, but has stated that it is willing to engage and will raise its own concerns.

When Putin and Biden met in Geneva in June, they agreed to start a discussion. Officials in the United States hoped for more predictability in the difficult relationship with Russia at the time, but those aspirations have been crushed by the current troop movements.

There are no plans for another in-person summit, according to the administration official.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has promised that Moscow will defend its interests in Geneva by taking a “strong line.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, ahead of the US-Russia negotiations.

Afterward, Zelensky wrote, “I was guaranteed of full US backing for Ukraine in confronting Russian aggression.”

Blinken "reiterated the," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.