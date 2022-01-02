In response to New Zealand’s 328, Wagner strikes as Bangladesh 70-1.

As Bangladesh reached 70 for one at tea on day two of the first Test, Neil Wagner snatched Shadman Islam’s wicket, interrupting a confident Bangladesh response to New Zealand’s first innings 328.

As Shadman and Mahmudul Hasan Joy opened the Bangladesh reply at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Kyle Williamson battled in vain.

However, following a mid-afternoon drinks break, Wagner bowled a low full toss at Shadman and took a diving catch on the follow-through to dismiss the opener for 22 and leave the visitors on 43-1.

Bangladesh has dominated the day thus far.