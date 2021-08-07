In ‘Reservation Dogs,’ hot-shot director Waititi shares indigenous humour.

Taika Waititi had a reoccurring difficulty when making films about his home Maori village in New Zealand, long before he won an Oscar or directed a Marvel superhero blockbuster.

“In the beginning, my films would get bad response because people would say, ‘Well, there isn’t enough cultural specificity,’” he recalled.

“And I was like, ‘I see what’s going on.’ They only want to see us riding whales, conversing with trees, playing flutes on mountaintops, conversing with ghosts, and learning from our grandma. That’s all there is to it.”

Waititi now has the opportunity to “twist those expectations” as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand directors, with films like “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit” under his credit and a “Star Wars” film on the horizon.

Waititi co-created and wrote “Reservation Dogs,” a dark television comedy set in an indigenous hamlet in rural Oklahoma, with Sterlin Harjo, a filmmaker of Seminole and Muscogee ancestry.

It follows a gang of Native American teens as they try to hustle, thieve, and bluff their way out of their neighborhood and into the land of their dreams – California. It premieres on Hulu on Monday.

Despite the fact that Waititi was born in a different hemisphere 7,000 miles (11,000 kilometers) away, he and long-time friend Harjo found their stories of growing up in indigenous communities “seemed precisely the same.”

Part of it was his upbringing, which included “a solid diet of pop culture” as well as customs passed down through the centuries, he said at a recent Television Critics Association discussion in Los Angeles.

Waititi, who portrayed a charismatic but buffoonish ex-con in his renowned 2010 New Zealand film “Boy,” based in his own childhood Maori town and featuring members of his own family, said, “There’s so much humor in our villages – so many jokers.”

Waititi originally intended to direct “Reservation Dogs,” but settled for writing and “just to help get the show made,” instead.

Its characters scribble graffiti, compare their Instagram follower counts, and listen to hip-hop in between performing sage ceremonies and casting ancient curses on their foes.

Harjo, like Waititi, was tired of executives telling him that “Native films don’t sell” or that movies couldn’t be done without well-known stars.

There are few Indigenous actors in Hollywood, and the majority of their roles are in Westerns, “where Native actors get to come and get slain in front of a camp,” according to Harjo.

Thankfully, he added, “streaming and television changed that.”

