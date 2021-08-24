In remote French Polynesia, a Delta Variant is causing a spike in deaths.

Covid infections are on the rise in French Polynesia’s thinly populated Pacific region, with 54 deaths reported over the weekend as the Delta form spreads among a mainly unvaccinated populace.

Since the pandemic hit the secluded archipelago, which has a population of 280,000 people, more than 300 people have perished from Covid-19. In the last three weeks, more than half of those who died had died.

So far, 7,591 infections have been reported in the area, however the true number is likely higher because most asymptomatic people are not tested.

The population has become increasingly vulnerable as a result of high incidence of diabetes and obesity.

The territory’s inadequate health-care infrastructure has failed to keep up, with one major hospital having to set up beds in hallways to accommodate the influx of patients. To relieve pressure on the overburdened morgue, bodies have been transported into refrigeration trucks.

The Polynesian archipelago has been placed under curfew, while the Society Islands, which include Tahiti and other densely inhabited places, have been placed under lockdown.

However, the rules, which allow for some economic activity, have been difficult to implement.

In contravention of the restrictions, the territory’s president, Edouard Fritch, was compelled to apologise after being caught playing guitar at a wedding reception attended by hundreds of maskless people.

Schools have been closed for at least two weeks, and while efforts are being made to teach children online, many impoverished students lack internet access.

Covid-19 infection rates in France’s overseas regions have alarmed the French authorities.