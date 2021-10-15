In rehab, a pink dove rescued by an animal charity becomes a goth’s best friend.

After being rescued by an animal charity, a pink dove and a black pigeon formed a deep friendship, proving that opposites do attract.

After falling into an industrial container of coloring pigment and turning a vivid shade of pink, the pink dove was taken into care.

The bird is healthy and under the care of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) in the United Kingdom. Pinky is the charity’s nickname for the bird.

In a Facebook post, RSPCA Oak and Furrows in Wiltshire, England, said, “It’s always helpful to have a range of colors of animal in.”

Pinky, who is intended to be white, “happened to fall into a barrel of tile colour powder and is now peachy pink till she molts through!” they stated.

Thankfully, the organization conducted study and discovered that the substances were non-toxic.

Pinky was seen alongside another bird in the charity’s care, Jet, a “beautiful” pigeon who contrasts with the pink dove by being a striking shade of black.

“Jet came to us a few days after Pinky and he is a fancy breed,” RSPCA North Wiltshire Oak and Furrows Wildlife Rescue Deputy Manager Anj Saunders told The Washington Newsday.

Pinky and Jet both completed their monitoring periods at the same time, so rescuers chose to combine them because “pigeons do better with others,” according to Saunders.

“They sat at opposite ends of the pen at first, staring at each other, trying to figure each other out… They were crowded up together at the end of the afternoon “Saunders was added to the mix.

Pinky and the charity have built such a strong bond that they will be re-homed to a refuge together, at least until Pinky has fully molted.

According to Saunders, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “They appear to be really close at this point, and it would be a tragedy to separate them. Pink and black look fantastic together!” Pinky will most likely be pink for the next few months due to the pace with which he molts.

Pinky was given a bath by staff at the animal charity to speed up the process, but as Saunders told the BBC, “it really highlighted the hue.”

The charity was notified about the pink dove after it, according to Saunders. This is a condensed version of the information.