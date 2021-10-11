In Qatar, a US delegation meets with Taliban leaders to discuss security and human rights.

The State Department announced Sunday that US officials met with senior Taliban representatives in Qatar to discuss security and human rights in Afghanistan.

According to State Department spokesman Ned Price, a US interagency delegation travelled to Doha on Saturday and Sunday for meetings “focused on security and terrorism concerns as well as safe passage for US individuals, other foreign nationals, and our Afghan partners.”

In a statement, Price mentioned “human rights, particularly the meaningful inclusion of women and girls in all parts of Afghan society.”

“The United States’ provision of significant humanitarian assistance, directly to the Afghan people,” the two sides agreed.

The talks were “frank and professional,” according to the State Department, and US officials emphasized that “the Taliban will be assessed on its deeds, not just its words.”

After returning to power in August with the withdrawal of US soldiers after a 20-year war, the Taliban are seeking international legitimacy as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster.