In Qatar, a gay Australian footballer is’scared’ to play.

Josh Cavallo, an Australian footballer who came out as gay last month, has said that he is afraid to participate in Qatar’s next World Cup due to the country’s criminalization of homosexuality.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia’s A-League, is the only openly gay player in the men’s top division.

His revelation last month drew praise from all across the world, including from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the famed Swedish forward, and Ellen DeGeneres, the US talk show host.

However, the midfielder, who has represented Australia at under-20 level but has yet to be called up for the senior team, stated that he was unsure what he would do if selected for the 2022 World Cup.

“I heard somewhere that [they]give the death penalty for gay people in Qatar,” he told the Guardian’s Today in Focus podcast. “It’s something I’m extremely terrified [of]and wouldn’t really want to go to Qatar for that.”

“That makes me sad. At the end of the day, the World Cup is in Qatar, and one of the greatest achievements as a professional footballer is to play for your country. Knowing that this is in a country that does not support gay people and puts our lives in jeopardy scares me and forces me to reconsider — is my life more important than doing something really good in my career?” Qatar has been slammed for its treatment of LGBT people, as well as its record on women’s rights and labor issues, since it was chosen to host the event in 2010.

According to a report published last year by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association (ILGA), sources indicated that the death penalty could be applied as a punishment in Qatar for consensual gay sex.

“Any fan, of any gender, (sexual) orientation, religion, or race (should) rest assured that Qatar is one of the safest countries in the world — and they’ll all be welcome here,” Nasser al-Khater, the chief executive of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, said in 2019.

He did say, though, that “public displays of affection are frowned upon, it’s not part of our culture — but that applies to everyone.”

The most recent World Cup was hosted in Russia, where LGBT activism was severely limited by a 2013 “gay propaganda” law that prohibited the promotion of “non-traditional sexual relationships” to minors.

