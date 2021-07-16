In protest of vaccine passports and ‘total government control,’ an Irish ice hockey player resigns.

Niall McEvoy, an Irish ice hockey player, announced his resignation to his coaches and teammates, claiming that he could no longer represent a country that needs vaccine passports.

In the previous two days, the Irish government enacted a bill requiring confirmation of vaccination for consumers who wish to dine indoors in restaurants, pubs, and cafés.

According to the BBC, a “vaccine passport,” either paper documentation or an EU digital COVID-19 certificate, will soon be required to enter all indoor facilities in Ireland.

McEvoy resigned from the Irish National Ice Hockey Team on Friday morning, sending an email to his teammates and coaches.

“Ireland is now, officially, a Medical Apartheid/Fascist State in line with the wider global control grid,” according to the email, which was read in full on the Richie Allen Show and posted on his website.

“Our citizenry, Garda, and Irish defence forces have permitted the gang of persons posing as the Irish Government to undermine our rights granted to us under the Irish constitution, the UN declaration of human rights, and the Nuremberg code.”

“I can no longer represent a country that has sanctioned discrimination and segregation between vaccinated and unvaccinated people,” McEvoy continued.

During the pandemic, the hockey player and his family “became second-class citizens in Ireland,” he said. We can no longer partake in the same activities as first-class citizens.”

McEvoy stated, “This is really harmful to our democracy.” “These laws are unjust, so I have the freedom to refuse to obey them.”

He went on to say that he “can no longer trust those sworn by oath to defend us” because the police accept the government’s decision.

He stated that he would not accept the use of vaccine passports or any other form of identification since it “allows for ultimate government control over Irish individuals and equates us to animals.”

McEvoy, who has been a member of the Irish National Ice Hockey Team for 13 years, said he hopes to rejoin his team and lifelong friends in the future, “which has also brought me so much joy and happiness over the years.”

