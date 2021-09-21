In Portugal, the Afghan Girls’ Soccer Team and their 54 family members were granted asylum.

After an international campaign to rescue the girls from the country now ruled by the Taliban, players from the Afghanistan girls’ national soccer team and their 54 family members were granted asylum in Portugal.

The Associated Press stated that the group of 80 people, which included adults, newborns, and 26 soccer players aged 14 to 16, had been attempting to flee Afghanistan since the US withdrawal.

They were afraid for their lives under Taliban control, not just because girls are not allowed to play sports, but also because they were advocates for girls and active members of their communities.

According to Robert McCreary, a former congressional chief of staff and White House official under President George W. Bush, the girls and their family arrived in Lisbon, Portugal, late Sunday and were granted asylum. McCreary assisted in the rescue of the girls.

“The entire world rallied together to assist these young women and their families,” McCreary added. “These young ladies are true lights for the globe and humanity.”

The Afghan women’s national soccer squad was nervous. They’d been travelling throughout the country for weeks, waiting for permission to leave.

One wants to be a doctor, while another wants to be a movie producer and still another wants to be an engineer. All of us aspire to be professional soccer players when we grow up.

Then, early Sunday, the message arrived: a charter jet would transport the girls and their families from Afghanistan to an unknown destination. They had already boarded the buses that would take them to the airport.

“They left their homes and everything behind,” Farkhunda Muhtaj, the Afghanistan women’s national team captain, told The Associated Press from her home in Canada, where she had spent the last few weeks speaking with the girls and attempting to assist arrange their rescue. “They can’t believe they’ve left Afghanistan.”

Muhtaj, members of the soccer team, some of their family members, and soccer federation personnel spoke to the Associated Press this week about their final days in Afghanistan, the international campaign to save them, and the hope of their newfound freedom.

Operation Soccer Balls, the rescue mission, was coordinated with the Taliban by an international alliance of former US soldiers and civilians.