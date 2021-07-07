In polluted waters, trout are becoming addicted to meth, according to a new study.

Brown trout can become addicted to little levels of methamphetamine found in their freshwater surroundings, according to a recent study, which includes withdrawal symptoms. Meth pollutes rivers all around the world, according to Live Science, despite the fact that it may appear to be a weird subject to study at first. In an email to Live Science, Pavel Hork, the study’s first author, said, “Where there are methamphetamine users, there is also methamphetamine pollution of freshwaters.”

Hork and the other researchers were aware of this and wanted to see if the presence of illicit drugs in rivers had any influence on the fish that lived there. Hork and his team researched brown trout and discovered that not only may trout become addicted to the little amounts of meth that pollute their homes, but that this addiction can also impede a trout’s ability to find food, mate, and so on.

On Tuesday, the research was published in the Journal of Experimental Biology (JEB). According to a separate article published in the JEB about the study, the researchers put 40 trout in a tank with trace amounts of meth that corresponded to those found in freshwater rivers. The trout were kept in the tank for eight weeks before being transferred to a new one.

Researchers looked for withdrawal signs when the fish were switched from the polluted tank to a clean one. To do so, they gave the trout two options: swim in clean water or swim in water laced with trace doses of the medication. They discovered that when given the option, the fish who had spent two months in the meth-polluted tank would choose the water laced with the drug. But the fish weren’t the only ones who were affected by the illegal drug.

The researchers identified signs of the substance in the fish’s brains up to 10 days after the methamphetamine was discontinued, and the addicted fish were less active than trout who had never received the drug, according to the report.

Hork and his colleagues came to the conclusion that trace concentrations of illegal drugs in our rivers can lead to addiction and change the “habitat preferences” of the species that dwell there.

