In Phuket, a Thai man has been charged with the murder of a Swiss tourist.

Police said Sunday that a Thai man was charged with the murder of a Swiss woman whose body was discovered near a waterfall on the tourist island of Phuket.

Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57, was discovered wrapped in a sheet on Thursday.

She had traveled to Phuket as part of a pilot program known as the “sandbox,” which permits vaccinated tourists to enter the island without having to undergo a two-week quarantine.

According to Deputy National Police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen, Thai national Theerawut Tortip, 27, was detained and charged with murder and robbery causing death.

“The cause of death has yet to be determined because officials have not yet issued the autopsy report,” Kissana stated during a press briefing.

After strangling Sauvain-Weisskopf, Theerawut said he took around 300 baht ($9) and was accompanied by his lawyer to the press conference via phone.

“I sincerely apologize to the tourist’s family and implore all Thais to forgive me,” he stated.

Theerawut confessed after an interrogation, according to Police Major General Nantadej Yoinual, who administers the southern region.

He said Theerawut was apprehended after investigators combed through surrounding CCTV footage and narrowed their search to the owner of a motorcycle observed near the time Sauvin-Weisskopf visited the waterfall.

“The victim, the victim’s family, and all Thais need a prompt investigation into this crime,” a Swiss embassy spokesperson said.

The case has placed a gloom on Phuket’s sandbox system, which had been hailed as a method to revive Thailand’s coronavirus-ravaged tourism sector after more than a year of severe travel restrictions.

Since the scheme’s inception on July 1, more than 16,000 people have come in Phuket.