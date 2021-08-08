In Phuket, a Thai man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a Swiss woman.

Police said Sunday that a Thai man was arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a Swiss woman whose body was discovered near a waterfall on Thailand’s popular tourist island of Phuket.

Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57, was discovered face-down with her phone, shorts, and sneakers nearby on Thursday.

She’d come to Phuket via a “sandbox” scheme, a test program that allows vaccinated visitors to enter the island without having to go through the standard two-week hotel quarantine.

Kissana Phathanacharoen, a spokesman for the Deputy National Police, said officers had arrested Theerawut Tortip, 27, in connection with the murder.

Theerawut said he took around 300 baht ($9) after strangling Sauvain-Weisskopf in a press conference that he attended by phone and accompanied by his lawyer.

“I sincerely apologize to the tourist’s family and implore all Thais to forgive me,” he continued.

Theerawut confessed after an interrogation, according to Police Major General Nantadej Yoinual, who administers the southern region.

He went on to say that they apprehended the man after studying adjacent CCTV footage and narrowed their search to the owner of a motorcycle observed around the same time Sauvin-Weisskopf visited the waterfall.

The Swiss embassy expressed gratitude to the Thai police for their efforts.

“The victim, the victim’s family, and all Thais deserve a prompt investigation of this crime,” he stated.

The lawsuit puts a gloom on Phuket’s “sandbox” plan, which was hailed as a long-awaited reopening for Thailand’s Covid-devastated tourism sector after more than a year of stringent travel restrictions.

Since the scheme’s inception on July 1, more than 16,000 people have come in Phuket.