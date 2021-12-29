In photos released by state media, Kim Jong-Un appears to be thinner than ever.

Kim Jong Un, who has been in the spotlight for looking skinny, now appears practically unrecognizable in fresh images issued by state media.

In images issued by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) taken during his opening of the annual governing party conference, North Korea’s 37-year-old leader appeared to be leaner.

According to The Daily Mail, government officials have argued that the monocrat is eating less “for the welfare of the country” since the country faces severe food shortages.

According to a Reuters article, North Koreans were upset by his apparent weight loss, with one insider adding, “everyone is claiming that their tears welled up.”

According to The Guardian, the president is in good health and is working to increase public trust in him as economic problems worsen.

Because Jong-Un has such a tight grip on power in North Korea, the media and spy agencies keep a close eye on his health. Furthermore, there is an air of unpredictability around the North Korean despot’s successor, which heightens any health worries.