In Peru, archaeologists discovered a pre-Columbian mass grave.

An ancient mass burial comprising the bones of pre-Columbian men, women, and children has been discovered in the citadel of Chan Chan in northern Peru, according to a member of the team.

According to archaeologist Jorge Meneses, they discovered the bones of about 25 people, mostly women and children, as well as dozens of ceramic vessels and artifacts such as needles used in textile work.

The tomb was discovered three weeks ago in Chan Chan, roughly 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of Lima, Peru’s capital.

According to Meneses, the human remains are nearly complete.

Chan Chan was a fortress of the Chimu civilisation, which flourished on Peru’s north coast between 900 and 1450 before succumbing to the Incas.

Chan Chan is a Chimu word that means “resplendent Sun.”

At its peak, the citadel covered an area of 20 square kilometers (7.7 square miles), had ten walled palaces, and housed 30,000 people.

In 1986, UNESCO designated it as a World Heritage Site, although it was also added to the World Heritage in Danger list.

In Peru, pre-Columbian artifacts and remains are often uncovered.

Workers replacing gas pipes on a Lima street last month came across the remains of a graveyard with 2,000-year-old pottery burial jars.