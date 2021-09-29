In Peru, a new lizard species has been discovered.

Peru’s national conservation office said Tuesday that scientists have found a new lizard species.

According to a statement from the National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State, the new species, Liolaemus warjantay, was discovered at a height of 4,500 meters (14,700 feet) in the Peruvian Andes.

The recent discovery of a new species of lizard is an important contribution of Peru’s protected natural areas to the globe, according to the statement.

Females have pale yellow eyelids, and the lizard’s skull is dark gray.

The discovery was made in collaboration with experts from Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia a few weeks ago.

The Cotahuasi Subbasin Landscape Reserve, where the lizard was discovered, is a 490,550-hectare protected area in the Arequipa region of southwestern Peru (1,900 square miles).