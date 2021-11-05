In Paris, Fritz sets up a Djokovic showdown, as Medvedev and Zverev go deep.

Taylor Fritz left the French Open in a wheelchair this year, but his return to Paris has been lot more pleasant, as he advanced to the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters after defeating Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) on Thursday.

The 24-year-old American’s reward for defeating the 14th-seeded Briton is a meeting with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who defeated Fritz in five sets at the Australian Open this year.

Djokovic will have mixed emotions about how he made it to the Masters quarterfinals after claiming he needed match practice after a seven-week layoff.

However, his third-round opponent, Gael Monfils of France, withdrew before their match due to a groin injury sustained in a three-set win over compatriot Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday.

To make it to the final eight, world number two Daniil Medvedev and world number four Alexander Zverev had to pull out all the stops.

Medvedev fought back from a set down to defeat Sebastian Korda 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, while Zverev needed 2 hours and 46 minutes to defeat Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (3/7), 6-3.

After going down a set, US Open champion Medvedev stated, “I’m pretty delighted with myself, I managed to maintain calm.”

“Physically, it was difficult for both of us in the end.” I guess I played a three-setter, so that’s excellent.” After let two match points to slip away in the second set, Zverev showed incredible resolve to save six break points in the decisive set.

“It was a fantastic match,” Zverev remarked.

“Grigor is a very high-level tennis player, so I had to put everything on the line.”

As the season draws to a close, Fritz is in fine form, having reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells and the final of St Petersburg last Sunday.

Fritz, who tore his meniscus on the final point of his French Open loss to Dominik Koepfer in June, attributes his recent success to his approach.

“It’s definitely my aggressive approach and how I handle situations,” he explained.

“I’m not terrified or tense in important occasions.” My forehand has truly evolved into a weapon I can rely on.” Fritz believes that the challenge he confronts in the form of Djokovic could be his turning point.

“I mean, it’s going to be a tough one,” said the American, who previously lost on clay against Djokovic on the eve of the French Open in Rome.

