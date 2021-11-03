In Paris, Djokovic Survives A Scare To Battle Past Fucsovics.

Novak Djokovic, the world number one, battled through a difficult return to the ATP singles circuit on Tuesday, defeating Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters.

The 34-year-old 20-time Grand Slam winner revealed on Sunday that his biggest concern is a lack of match preparation after not playing since Daniil Medvedev ended his hopes of a Grand Slam sweep in the US Open final in September.

Fucsovics put up a sterner test than the ‘rabbit caught in the headlights’ one he had produced when they met in the Wimbledon quarter-finals earlier this year, confirming the Serbian’s suspicions.

Djokovic remarked, “It’s my return to competition after almost two months of not competing in an official tournament.”

“As a result, it was difficult to get into my stride, but I’m delighted with the result.”

Djokovic, who is playing doubles in Paris for the first time, said he expects a challenging battle despite having beaten his opponent three times previously.

He described it as a “great struggle.”

“Now I need to play more to rediscover my intensity level.

“I’ll improve my game when I play more matches.

“I’m well aware of this because I’ve been in a similar circumstance before. Hopefully, that knowledge will come in handy.” Djokovic scarcely needed to shift into second gear as he breezed through the first set in 38 minutes, dropping only two games.

Fucsovics, on the other hand, broke early in the second to go up 3-1, energizing the evening crowd at Bercy.

At 5-3, Djokovic served to save the set, but the Australian, French, and Wimbledon winner was unable to prevent Fucsovics from serving out to force a decider.

Djokovic, on the other hand, regrouped in the third set and broke his 29-year-old opponent to go up 4-2 in the match.

As he cranked the screw, Djokovic had a match point on Fucsovic’s next service game, but the Hungarian saved it and stayed in the match by winning the game to trail 3-5.

Djokovic, on the other hand, made no errors when serving for the match, dispatching his 40th-ranked opponent and advancing to the third round.

He’ll face the winner of Adrian Mannarino vs. mercurial Gael Monfils, an all-French match.

Another seed had previously had a difficult time.

After coming back from a set down, Felix Auger-Aliassime set up a second round match with Domink Koepfer, Andy Murray’s victor. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.