In Paris, a man was stabbed with a knife after refusing to wear a mask.

Security officials shot a knifeman who threatened them at a Paris train station after he refused to wear a mask.

According to BFTV, the incident began at Saint-Lazare station on Tuesday morning after a man was stopped for not wearing a mask and refused to comply with officials.

According to French media, the man then flashed a knife and came at officers while shouting “Allahu Akbar,” before being shot twice in the chest by officials.

The man is claimed to be in critical condition as a result of the incident, which occurred at one of Paris’ busiest stations.

According to local media, the man was previously unknown to the intelligence agencies.

A representative for the Paris police department had no immediate reaction.

“The two agents used their service firearm to protect and neutralize him,” SNCF, France’s state-owned train corporation, said in a statement.

“The emergency services took care of the injured individual.”

