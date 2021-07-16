In pandemic-stricken Mexico, a circus school keeps dreams alive.

At a circus school in Mexico, children dangle from hoops while aspiring acrobats balance on tightropes or spin in the air, determined to keep their dreams alive despite the pandemic.

When the coronavirus prompted circuses to stop last year, one family looked for a new home in a suburb of Mexico City’s hard-hit city.

They acquired a warehouse and converted it into a gymnasium, where Lumina Cirkum was created, in the hopes of one day performing with the world renowned organization Cirque du Soleil.

Their tightrope, unicycles, and hoops quickly grabbed the attention of the neighbors, and they decided to start teaching acrobatics to neighborhood kids.

The classes help the family pay the rent for the space and keep the 30 pupils occupied during the pandemic.

Everything was up in the air when the coronavirus first swept fast over Mexico, forcing the closure of non-essential activities, according to Ana Zavala, the project’s coordinator.

The 44-year-old, whose daughter Karina teaches at the school, said it was uncertain whether acrobats would have jobs to return to or if they should change vocations.

“We chose to keep working on the dream and training for when the circus work or activities resumed,” said Zavala, whose 21-year-old daughter’s ambitions had been shared with her since she was a toddler.

Images of Karina’s performances and colorful posters adorn the walls of the school, one of which depicts a bear strolling while banging a drum.

The ceiling is hung with spotlights and unicycles. There’s even a popcorn machine on the premises.

It has the air of a true circus, an activity with a rich history in Mexico but one that has been thrown to a halt since the pandemic struck more than a year ago.

Due to social distancing measures, circuses only reopened with limited capacity in April this year, in a country with one of the highest documented mortality tolls from Covid-19.

Children wearing face masks arrive at Lumina Cirkum happy and begin performing acrobatics before receiving directions from their teachers.

Jairo Avila, a 23-year-old Colombian acrobat and coach at the school, said, “It feels amazing that the youngsters come to their first lesson and they are all thrilled and want to keep coming back.”

As they bend themselves in the hoops and on aerial silks under the watchful eye of their teachers, the children’s joy is palpable.

One of the most rewarding aspects of teaching is making the seemingly impossible possible, according to stated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.