In Panama, a record drug money bust yielded $10 million in cash.

In a raid on gangs tied to Colombia’s beleaguered Gulf Clan, Panamanian authorities have confiscated a record amount of cocaine money — more than $10 million in cash.

According to the prosecutor’s office, it took detectives more than 12 hours to tally up the money using a dozen machines, several of which failed under the load.

The cash was discovered in three locations in a residence in Nueva Providencia, Colon, in the Caribbean province of Colon.

“Without a doubt, this is the largest seizure of drug trafficking money in the country’s history,” prosecutor Javier Caraballo told reporters on Thursday.

“The money-counting machines are struggling to keep up… some have been damaged (as a result of the counting) and have had to be replaced.”

The bust was part of a police operation this week that netted 57 persons suspected of having ties to the Gulf Clan, which has been weakened since its commander and scores of other members were apprehended in Colombia last month.

About a third of cocaine manufacturing in Colombia, the world’s top exporter, was controlled by the clan.

The main consumer is the United States.

Five police officers were among those arrested in the Panama operation. They are accused of obtaining significant quantities of drugs from Colombia and concealing them before shipping them to the United States via Central America.

The operation, which included US Drug Enforcement Administration officials, also resulted in the seizure of 10 guns and 38 luxury automobiles owned by the organization.

“We’re talking about a major financial hit to a criminal organization,” Caraballo added.