In Pakistan, a Muslim mob erupts in chaos when an 8-year-old Hindu boy is charged with blasphemy.

According to the Guardian, an 8-year-old Hindu child in Pakistan was prosecuted with blasphemy after urinating near where Muslim madrassa literature are kept.

The boy is the youngest individual ever to face blasphemy charges. In east Pakistan, he is being held in protective police custody. The death penalty can be applied to blasphemy charges.

Pakistani paramilitary troops were deployed on Thursday after a Muslim mob assaulted and destroyed a Hindu shrine.

The boy’s family has gone into hiding, and a substantial number of Hindus have fled Punjab’s conservative district of Rahim Yar Khan.

The temple attack resulted in the arrest of twenty persons on Saturday.

“We’ve closed our shops and stopped working; the entire town is terrified, and we’re afraid of retaliation. We don’t want to go back to this location. A member of the boy’s family told the Guardian, “We don’t see any serious and significant action being done against the perpetrators or to protect the minority that live here.”

Are you free to visit your temple? Watch this audacious attack in broad daylight on a shrine.

Another awful day for #Hindus, as miscreants attacked the Ganesh #Temple in Rahimyar Khan's Bhong city.

A madrassa is a school or educational institution that teaches Islamic subjects and is closely associated with Muslim culture.

“He is completely unaware of such blasphemy issues and has been duped into participating in them. “He still has no idea what his offense was or why he was imprisoned for a week,” a family member told the Guardian.

The charges and consequences of the incident have surprised the legal profession across the country.

“The temple attack and blasphemy claims against an eight-year-old young kid astounded me greatly. According to Ramesh Kumar, a legislator and the head of the Pakistan Hindu Council, “more than a hundred Hindu homes have been emptied owing to fear of violence.”

The incident has elicited no response from the international community, including the US Department of State.

According to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, Pakistan has the highest rate of mob behavior and violence as a result of blasphemy.