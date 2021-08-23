In order to gain international recognition, the Taliban has pledged to assist in the fight against terrorism and climate change.

A senior Taliban official called for global recognition of his group’s authority over Afghanistan in statements shared exclusively with This website, vowing that militants would never again be allowed to commit operations against other countries.

He also stated that his organization has a lot to give if the world accepts it.

No country has formally recognized the Taliban, also known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, since they stormed Kabul in a swift, largely uncontested march a week ago. However, as governments such as China’s, Russia’s, Iran’s, Pakistan’s, and even the United States continue contact with the group now essentially in charge of the country, the matter has become a major topic of discussion.

As these discussions progress, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a member of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission, told This website that the Islamic Emirate was seeking worldwide recognition.

“We hope to be recognized not only by regional countries, but by the entire world as the legitimate representative government of the people of Afghanistan who have gained their right to self-determination from a foreign occupation with the backing and support of the entire nation, despite all odds being stacked against our people,” Balkhi said.

He further claimed that such a move will help not only Afghanistan but the entire world community.

“We believe the world has a unique opportunity for rapprochement and coming together to address the challenges that face not only us but all of humanity,” Balkhi continued, “and these challenges, ranging from world security to climate change, require the collective efforts of all, and cannot be achieved if we exclude or ignore an entire people who have been devastated by imposed wars for the past four decades.”

The main fears about the Taliban’s reign date back to the group’s last conquest of Afghanistan 25 years ago. Many in the international community condemned the Taliban’s treatment of women and minorities, as well as the presence of Al-Qaeda, which used Afghanistan to launch deadly plots against other countries, most infamously the 9/11 attacks, which prompted the US-led invasion that deposed the Taliban administration two decades ago.

