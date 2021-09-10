In one city, the Taliban is reportedly preventing Americans and Green Card holders from boarding planes.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban is preventing hundreds of Afghan green card holders and Americans from boarding evacuation aircraft out of Mazar-e-Sharif.

Despite the Taliban agreeing to allow anyone with valid authority to leave the country, all passengers, including those with proper travel papers, are being barred from entering the airport. For more than a week, the would-be evacuees have been detained in Mazar-e-Sharif, waiting for authorization.

As they wait for the Taliban to let them escape, an Afghan man who worked as an interpreter for the US troops for 15 years said he, his eight children, and his wife have been travelling from hotel to hotel in the city. The man’s visa was authorized before the US withdrew from Afghanistan, but it was never stamped into his passport since the embassy was closed.

The interpreter, whose name was suppressed by AP for his protection, added, “I’m afraid I’ll be left behind.” “I’m not sure what the problem is—is it a political issue, or do they just don’t care?”

The first of its sort since U.S.-led military evacuations stopped, a flight out of Kabul on Thursday was run by the Persian Gulf state of Qatar and focused on U.S. passport and green card holders as well as other foreigners.

The resumption of evacuation flights did little to allay fears that the US would forsake countless Afghan allies, according to US legislators, veterans groups, and other Americans who have been hurrying to get former US military interpreters and other at-risk Afghans aboard charter planes out.

Those whose U.S. special immigrant visas—meant for Afghans who assisted Americans during the 20-year war—were still in the works when the Taliban stormed Kabul on August 15 are particularly concerned. That same weekend, the United States decommissioned its embassy building.

“For all intents and purposes, these people’s hopes of escaping the Taliban ended the day we left them behind,” said Matt Zeller, founder of No One Left Behind, an Afghan war veteran. It’s one of dozens of grassroots American organizations attempting to get Afghan translators and others who aided Americans out of the country.

