In October, US manufacturers battled pandemic chaos.

According to an industry poll issued Monday, US manufacturers continued to grow in October, but persisting supply snarls linked to the epidemic, like as increased personnel turnover and shortages of critical components, slowed expansion.

Last month, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed that its manufacturing index fell to 60.8 percent, slightly lower than September’s figure but somewhat higher than analysts’ expectations.

Even as they battled with the lingering effects of last year’s Covid-19 restrictions, businesses were overwhelmingly positive about the future, with the index remaining over the 50 percent level signaling expansion for the 17th consecutive month, according to the study.

“Meeting demand remains a concern,” ISM survey chair Timothy R Fiore stated, “owing to hiring issues and an evident cycle of labor turnover: as workers opt for more enticing job alternatives, panelists’ companies and their suppliers struggle to sustain employment levels.”

Virus-related manufacturing interruptions in Southeast Asia, port congestion that has hampered overall commerce, and price hikes during an ongoing wave of inflation triggered by the economy’s vaccine-driven recovery are among the other hurdles.

According to the figures, imports fell into contractionary zone last month, dropping 5.8 percentage points to 49.1 percent.

New orders fell roughly seven points to 59.8%, production fell marginally, and prices rose around five points to 85.7 percent, according to the report.

“With robust incoming orders, business is solid. “Costs continue to rise on all fronts, and we are considering our third price increase of the year for our customers,” a furniture and related products manufacturer told the survey, adding, “We have become much more supply driven vs demand driven, due to shortages of labor, materials, and freight.”” Positive trends in the report include a roughly two-point gain in employment to 52 percent as manufacturers rehire workers who were laid off during the pandemic’s worst days, as well as one-point improvements in new export orders and inventory.