In October, the EU recorded 160K illegal crossings, a 70% increase over 2020.

According to the Associated Press, the European Union has seen a considerable surge in migrants attempting to cross its borders without authorization in the last ten months, reaching a greater level than in 2019, pre-pandemic.

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, announced on Tuesday that it had registered 160,000 “illegal border crossings,” up 70% over the previous year. Pre-COVID, there was still a 45 percent increase from 2019.

The greatest increase was seen along the EU’s eastern borders and in southeast Europe’s Balkans region, as well as at central Mediterranean Sea crossings.

According to the Associated Press, about 8,000 migrants, mostly from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, breached the EU’s eastern borders in 2016, a 15-fold increase over 2020.

According to the EU, the Belarusian authorities encouraged many of the crossings because Belarus was a popular entry point for migrants seeking to access the three EU nations with which Belarus shares a border—Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania.

According to Frontex, crossings from Belarus peaked in July, with over 3,200 crossings. However, since countries sharing a border with Belarus have increased border security, they have slowed, with only 600 crossings in October.

Earlier this month, the crisis to a head when hundreds of migrants camped out for nearly two weeks on the Belarus-Poland border. Belarusian authorities have stated that groups of migrants will be sent back to their native countries.

“While high-level frictions between the EU and the Belarusian regime persist,” Frontex stated, Belarus’ border nations have “substantially increased their border-control procedures under exceptional states of emergency,” preventing huge numbers of individuals from crossing.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The organization reported 48,500 crossings on the “Western Balkans Route,” which many migrants walk through in pursuit of a better life or shelter in the EU’s comparatively rich 27 member countries. In October, almost 9,000 entries were recorded, an increase of 810 percent over the previous year.

Arrivals across the central Mediterranean increased by 186 percent in October, reaching 6,240. A “major change,” according to Frontex, is that an increasing number of migrants are coming into Italy by sea directly from Turkey. The majority of them are from Libya and other parts of Africa. This is a condensed version of the information.