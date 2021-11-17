In October, homebuilding in the United States came to a halt.

Even though real estate prices remain high amid a supply scarcity, American construction businesses decreased the rate of new homebuilding in October, according to government statistics released Wednesday.

The Commerce Department announced that housing starts fell 0.7 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million units, which was lower than expected and the second straight monthly drop.

The slowdown was led by single-family dwellings, which fell by 3.9 percent, while multi-unit building construction climbed by 6.8%, according to the research.

Low mortgage rates and the disruptions to daily life caused by the coronavirus have fueled the housing market in the United States during the pandemic.

Builders have struggled to keep up with surging demand, causing real estate prices to reach new highs, particularly given the supply chain snarls and labor shortages that several industries are experiencing.

Despite this, “strong demand, limited inventory, and buoyant homebuilder attitude should underpin new home construction at the present pace for the remainder of the fourth quarter,” according to Oxford Economics’ Nancy Vanden Houten.

According to the survey, building fell in three of the four US regions last month, with the Northeast down 0.8 percent, the South 1%, and the West 3.3 percent.

With a 5.6 percent increase, the Midwest was the only region to see an increase in house starts.

Permits, a volatile measure of pending housing projects, increased 4% last month from September to 1.65 million annualized, according to the Commerce Department, somewhat higher than analysts predicted.

The rate of home sales has increased in recent months, approaching the rate of building starts and permits, according to Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, which he predicts will encourage builders to take on more projects.

“Over the next six months, we expect this to lead to another leg higher in construction activity,” he said.