In October, Bangkok will reopen to vaccinated tourists.

Thailand wants to reopen Bangkok to fully vaccinated travelers in October, according to officials, as the country tries to recover from the pandemic’s toll on its tourism economy.

Prior to covid, tourism accounted for a fifth of Thailand’s national GDP, but stringent travel restrictions implemented to combat the virus saw the typical influx of foreign visitors drop to nearly nothing, contributing to the economy’s worst performance in more than two decades.

Despite a devastating third wave of illnesses caused by the delta strain, the monarchy is forging ahead with plans to reopen.

Thailand’s Tourism Authority announced that beginning October 1, fully jabbed foreign visitors will be able to visit Bangkok and four other areas without having to stay in a hotel for two weeks.

Instead, the five locations – which include the provinces of Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan – are expected to follow a “sandbox” model similar to the one that has been tested in Phuket since July.

Tourists must stay inside a specific area for seven days after arriving and take covid tests as part of the sandbox plan.

Chiang Rai, Sukhothai, and famous coastal hideaway Rayong will be among the 21 new places added to the list later in October.

However, Thailand’s third and deadliest covid wave has yet to pass, and the tourism agency has cautioned that the plans may alter.

Thailand escaped covid relatively unharmed in 2020, with low levels of infections, but since April, the Delta form has taken root, with more than 1.3 million illnesses and nearly 14,000 deaths.

According to government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, more than 29,000 fully vaccinated overseas visitors hit the beach in Phuket under the sandbox plan, generating roughly $50 million in income.

Three other Thai islands — Samui, Tao, and Phangan – have also reopened, albeit with slightly more stringent restrictions.

The travel advise of other countries, which discourages would-be tourists from entering Thailand, is one cloud hanging over Thailand’s tourism restoration ambitions.

Because of rising case numbers and inadequate vaccination rates, the United Kingdom and the United States have issued travel advisories for Thailand.

According to the government’s Covid taskforce, about 16 percent of Thailand’s population has received two coronavirus vaccine doses.