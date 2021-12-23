In November, US spending increased at a slower pace, with inflation reaching its highest level since 1982.

According to official data released Thursday, American consumers increased spending in November, albeit at a slower pace than the previous month, while prices continued to rise, marking the largest gain since 1982.

According to the Commerce Department, personal consumption expenditures increased 0.6 percent in November, or $104.7 billion, less than half of the increase in October, with services accounting for the majority of the increase.

Rising gasoline costs, one of the most apparent of the wave of price rises that have slammed the US economy as it recovers from the Covid-19 outbreak amid supply chain snarls and labor shortages, fuelled the tiny increase in goods expenditure.

Inflationary pressures have become a political problem for President Joe Biden, who has made it a top focus for his administration.

According to the data, the PCE price index accelerated again last month, up 5.7 percent from November 2020, the largest increase in over four decades, with energy prices surging 34%.

The core PCE inflation gauge, which excludes food and energy commodities, climbed 4.7 percent last year, the highest since 1983.

The Federal Reserve prefers the PCE inflation index, which has been gradually climbing in recent months.

Officials at the Federal Reserve have been increasingly concerned that price hikes may become entrenched, and they said earlier this month that they will reduce stimulus more swiftly in order to be ready to raise borrowing rates in the first half of the year.

“Rising inflation continues to bite into real incomes,” said Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson, citing large increases in rent and automobile expenses.

He anticipated that core PCE would increase “Over the next few months, the rate will rise even more, culminating at about 5-1/2 percent in March. Base effects will eventually start to bring it down, as will, hopefully, relieving pressure on vehicle costs.” According to a second data from the Commerce Department, orders for big-ticket manufactured products increased 2.5 percent to $268.3 billion last month.

However, the vast majority of the rise was in the highly volatile transportation sector, with non-defense aircraft orders up 34%.

According to the study, new orders grew barely 0.8 percent in November compared to October.