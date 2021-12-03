In November, US hiring disappoints, complicating Biden’s plans.

According to the government, the United States added only 210,000 jobs last month, less than half of what analysts expected, adding to President Joe Biden’s challenges.

The White House has been counting on a strong economic recovery to boost public support for Vice President Joe Biden and his massive Build Back Better spending bill, which is making its way through Congress, but new data released on Friday painted a mixed picture of American workers’ prospects as businesses recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The good news was that the unemployment rate dropped more than predicted, to 4.2 percent, according to the Labor Department, and that the country had gained an average of 550,000 jobs per month this year, despite November’s undershoot.

However, big industries like retail and leisure and hospitality witnessed disappointing hiring, and businesses are once again bracing for the spread of the Omicron version of Covid-19, which might stymie the recovery, as the Delta wave did this summer.

“Overall, the labor market recovery is progressing, however the Omicron variety poses some possible downside risk,” said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

Analysts noted that rising inflation in the world’s largest economy boosted their expectations for the Federal Reserve, which is expected to accelerate the withdrawal of its stimulus measures when it meets later this month.

That would lay the stage for it to raise rates from zero faster than expected, which is its most powerful weapon against price hikes.

“The Fed is concerned on the inflation overshoot, which will become much worse before it gets better, and officials have made it clear that they want to insure against the chance that the latest surge will not become ingrained,” Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson said.

Despite the fact that the economy is still short roughly four million jobs compared to pre-pandemic levels, the data showed hints of progress in the labor market.

According to the data, the number of unemployed persons fell by 542,000 to 6.9 million, but remained higher than the pre-pandemic average of 5.7 million.

The number of people on temporary layoffs fell to 801,000 in April 2020, approximately where it was before Covid-19 struck the economy, from 18 million in April 2020 when the pandemic disruptions were at their worst.

Last month's hiring may have been more robust than it appears. A separate Labor Department poll of households found that overall employment increased by more than.