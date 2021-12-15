In November, retail sales in the United States increased somewhat.

According to government figures released Wednesday, US retail sales grew just slightly in November, as spending on vehicles and internet retailers remained flat.

The Commerce Department reported a 0.3 percent gain in total sales, which was lower than economists expected and after a nearly two percent increase the month before.

Retail sales in November were 18.2 percent higher than a year ago, as bargain-hunting buyers rushed to stock up on items even as shipment delays pushed up costs.

According to the survey, rising gas costs continue to hurt American wallets, with sales at petrol stations up 1.7 percent from October and up 52.3 percent from November 2020.

Even so, it was a lesser increase than in the previous two months.

Total sales increased by only 0.1 percent when gasoline was excluded.

While spending on apparel, food, and building materials increased, sales of electronics and appliances decreased by 4.6 percent, as did spending on health care and general commerce.

The holiday shopping season got off to a shaky start, with sales actually falling when adjusted for inflation during the month, according to Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics.

“In November, US consumers spent at a sluggish pace as ongoing supply shortages and high prices limited consumers’ willingness and ability to spend on goods,” according to Daco.

“Renewed health concerns hampered spending at restaurants and bars,” he said, citing the growing Covid-19 case count.