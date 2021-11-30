In November, consumer confidence in the United States was hit by inflation.

According to an industry study issued Tuesday, price rises and increased Covid-19 infections made US consumers feel somewhat less confident in November.

As the world’s largest economy grapples with record inflation and still-high Covid-19 infection rates, the Conference Board revealed that its consumer confidence index fell two points to 109.5 this month, lower than economists had predicted.

However, Lynn Franco, the research group’s Senior Director of Economic Indicators, said the drop doesn’t necessarily portend a slow rebound next year or a bad holiday shopping season.

“The Conference Board anticipates a strong holiday season for merchants, with confidence levels indicating that the economic upswing will last into early 2022,” she said.

“However, in the next months, both confidence and spending will undoubtedly face headwinds from growing costs and a possible recurrence of Covid-19.”

Recent reports showing solid hiring improved people’s opinions of the labor market, with 58 percent seeing jobs as plentiful, up three percentage points from October, while the number describing them as “hard to find” remained unchanged.

The impact of the recent inflation surge, which saw consumer prices rise to their highest level in over 30 years last month, was seen in the figures.

The percentage of those who said business conditions were “excellent” dropped by a point to 17%, while those who said they were “poor” increased by more than three points to 29%.

Consumers’ aspirations to buy appliances, residences, and especially cars plummeted by more than three percentage points as used car prices rose.

Consumers were similarly pessimistic about the labor market and business environment in the immediate run.

According to the data, there was a tiny increase in the number of persons expecting fewer jobs and a slight decrease in those expecting more. In addition, more people predicted their income to fall while fewer expected it to rise, both by less than 1%.

Nonetheless, the research showed that more individuals were optimistic about the economy’s future prospects, with the proportion of consumers expecting business conditions to improve climbing to 24.1 percent in November from 22.7 percent in October.