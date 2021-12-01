In November, China’s Taiwan jet incursions reached a new high.

According to AFP’s database, Chinese jets made 159 incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone in November, the second-highest month on record, as Beijing maintains military pressure on the democratic island.

Taiwan, which is self-ruled, is constantly threatened by invasion by China, which regards the island as its own territory and has threatened to take it by force if necessary.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, Beijing has increased its pressure on Taiwan, which she rejects as part of “one China.”

The sabre-rattling has reached new heights in the last 14 months, after Beijing’s decision to send an increasing number of bombers into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), which Chinese military aircraft had traditionally avoided.

The escalating actions have raised fears among Western allies such as the US and Japan that China may order an invasion of Taiwan, even though they believe it is improbable for the time being.

The Pentagon announced plans on Tuesday to strengthen deployments and bases aimed against China, as well as upgrade and expand military facilities in Guam and Australia.

In September 2020, Taiwan’s defense ministry made the Chinese warplane incursions into the ADIZ public, and AFP created a database to track the flights, which have grown in both size and regularity.

More than 100 warplanes have made sorties in November for the third month in a row.

Last month’s intrusions featured 100 fighter planes and nine nuclear-capable H6 bombers from China.

Taiwan’s territorial airspace is not the same as the defense zone. Instead, it covers a far larger area, including a portion of China’s own air defense identification zone.

Beijing has concentrated its investigations in the zone’s southern corner. Smaller flights almost daily put stress on Taiwan’s already aging fighter fleet, while Beijing occasionally deploys greater numbers to express dissatisfaction over certain events.

With 196 invasions, October remains the busiest month on record, with 149 of them occurring in just four days as Beijing celebrated its annual National Day.

There were fewer large-scale invasions in November, but a steady stream of flights.

In November, Taiwan’s military recorded only three days without an incursion.

“The recent situation is very bleak, with nearly non-stop (incursions),” said defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng on Monday, following a sortie by 27 Chinese aircraft the day before, the most of the month but only the fifth-largest daily intrusion on record.

China’s “intention is to gradually exhaust (us) in order to inform you.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.