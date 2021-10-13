In Norway, a man was arrested after killing several people with a bow and arrow.

Police said a man armed with a bow and arrows murdered three people and injured others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, adding that the culprit had been apprehended.

“We can regretfully report that numerous people have been injured and several people have been killed as a result of this incident,” local police chief Oyvind Aas said during a press conference.

“The man who did this atrocity has been apprehended by the police, and there is just one person involved, according to our information.”

The purpose for the attack, which took place in many locations throughout Kongsberg’s town center, is still unknown.

The suspect was escorted to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen, according to authorities, but no additional information about him was provided.

Aas stated, “There is no active search for other people.”

The injured have been sent to a hospital. However, neither the number of injured nor their condition were known at the time.