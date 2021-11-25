In North Korea, a ‘Squid Game’ smuggler was sentenced to death by a firing squad.

A North Korean man has been sentenced to death by firing squad for smuggling copies of the South Korean Netflix series “Squid Game” into the nation.

The individual, whose name has not been revealed, allegedly sneaked copies of the show into North Korea on USB sticks from China. According to people acquainted with the situation, authorities found the act after catching seven high school students viewing the show.

In addition to the smuggler’s death sentence, officials sentenced one student to life in prison for purchasing a USB drive. The other six pupils who were found watching the Korean-language show were given a five-year term of hard labor.

Teachers and administrators at the school were also sacked by the North Korean government. Some teachers and staff members were sent to isolated mines to work.

“It is certain that they will be forced to work in coal mines or exiled to rural areas of the country,” one source told the publication. “Other school teachers are all worried that it could happen to them too if one of their children is also involved in the probe.”

According to the RFA source, there is considerable concern over the fate of the high school kids. Many North Koreans are also concerned that if officials initiate an investigation, additional people may be implicated in the crime.

“The people are all cowering in fright,” a second source told RFA, “since they would be ruthlessly punished for buying or selling memory storage devices, no matter how tiny.”

The death penalty was imposed after RFA reported last week that the hit Netflix series had been smuggled into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), where foreign media is prohibited under the “Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture” act, which was passed in December 2020.

Residents of the DPRK are barred from distributing or consuming cultural materials from outside the country, such as films, plays, music, and books. The law is part of the North Korean government’s anti-anti-socialist crackdown. Anyone who breaks the legislation might face a sentence of up to 15 years in jail. Those who circulated the papers may face life in prison or execution in some situations.