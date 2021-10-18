In Nigeria’s troubled north, gunmen have killed 43 people.

According to the state administration, gunmen from a suspected criminal gang assaulted a local market in northwest Nigeria’s Sokoto state, murdering 43 people.

Bandits, or heavily armed bands, have terrorized northwest and central Nigeria for years, invading and plundering towns, but attacks have escalated in recent months.

In a statement, Sokoto government spokesman Muhammad Bello said, “Forty-three individuals have been confirmed killed following the raid by bandits in Goronyo village” on Sunday.

“It was market day, and there were a lot of traders,” Bello said over the phone to AFP.

Bandits targeted Goronyo late Sunday, according to police spokesman Sanusi Abubakar.

“Our security agents are on the ground to conduct investigations,” Abubakar said, without providing any further specifics.

To disrupt the gangs’ operations, phone networks in the area have been stopped for weeks, making information gathering difficult.

On October 8, a gang stormed another rural market in Sabon Birni area, near the Niger border, killing 19 people.

Nigerian army have been waging air and ground operations against bandit camps in the neighboring state of Zamfara since last month.

Zamfara, as well as areas of Kaduna and Katsina states, have had their telecommunications services cut down.

Officials in Sokoto are concerned that as a result of operations in Zamfara, bandits are moving to the state.

“In our own territory here, we’re beset and bedeviled by various security issues, including banditry, abduction, and other related crimes,” Bello wrote on behalf of the state governor.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has asked for “additional soldiers in the state and the deployment of greater resources,” according to him.

Last month, gunmen assaulted their facility in Sabon Birni, killing 17 Nigerian security officers, an incident the military blamed on Islamic State-aligned terrorists.

Despite the fact that the bandits have no clear ideological goal, fears of jihadist infiltration have grown in the region.

In recent months, violence has escalated across the northwest, pushing thousands of already vulnerable people to evacuate their homes, threatening to turn into a humanitarian crisis, according to aid agencies.

According to the International Organization for Migration, over 50,000 individuals have abandoned their homes in the northwest since January 2020.

Over the last two years, more than 80,000 people have migrated to neighboring Niger.

Bandits have increasingly turned to mass kidnapping, abducting hundreds of students since December. The majority have been liberated or released after being held for ransom, while many remain imprisoned.

Bandits have increasingly turned to mass kidnapping, abducting hundreds of students since December. The majority have been liberated or released after being held for ransom, while many remain imprisoned.

Nigeria's security services face a number of challenges, including violence. In addition, they are fighting a 12-year terrorist insurgency in the northeast.