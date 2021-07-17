In newly seized Afghan territory, the Taliban have returned to their old ways.

The Taliban delivered their first commands in the form of a letter to the local imam just days after capturing a remote area in Afghanistan’s north.

He went on to say that the militants also prohibited smoking and warned that anyone who disobeyed the restrictions would be “seriously dealt with.”

As a result of the ultimate withdrawal of Western soldiers, the Taliban are making tremendous gains across the country, taking districts, seizing major border crossings, and surrounding provincial capitals.

They are reintroducing the strict interpretation of Islamic authority that made them famous until the US-led assault that followed the September 11 attacks overthrew them.

They grabbed Shir Khan Bandar, a northern customs post that connected the country to Tajikistan, via a Panj river bridge funded by the United States last month.

“The Taliban ordered women not to leave their homes after Shir Khan Bandar fell,” recalled Sajeda, who worked in a local factory at the time.

“Embroidery, tailoring, and shoemaking were all done by women and young girls… “We are now afraid because of the Taliban’s order,” she told AFP over the phone.

From 1996 until 2001, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan based on a Koranic interpretation that had not altered in generations.

Women were forced to stay inside unless accompanied by a male relative, girls were barred from attending school, and those found guilty of crimes like adultery were stoned to death.

Men had more freedom, but they were told not to shave, that if they didn’t attend prayers, they would be beaten, and that they could only wear traditional attire.

Afghanistan is a profoundly conservative country, and some rural areas follow similar laws even without Taliban supervision — but the rebels have attempted to impose these edicts even in more sophisticated cities.

Villagers were instructed to marry off their daughters and widows to the Taliban’s foot soldiers, according to a message shared on social media this week.

The letter, written in the name of the Taliban’s cultural commission, stated that “all imams and mullahs in conquered areas should supply the Taliban with a list of females over 15 and widows under 45 to be married to Taliban fighters.”

It brought back painful memories of the Taliban’s first term in power, when the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice issued edicts.

They have denied issuing such a statement and characterized it as propaganda, in order to create a softer image this time around.

