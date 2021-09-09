In newly colorized footage, the extinct Tasmanian Tiger is brought back to life.

Benjamin, the last known Tasmanian tiger, was recently colorized and distributed by the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA). The project was commissioned to honor Australia’s National Threatened Species Day, according to Gizmodo.

On September 6, the newly enhanced footage was uploaded to YouTube. Benjamin is seen strolling around his area at the Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Australia, in this video shot by David Fleay. His coat is yellowish/beige with dark stripes running down his back and hindquarters. His pink tongue is on view when he pauses to yawn.

The video has already received over 400,00 views.

According to LiveScience, Composite Films’ Samuel François-Steininger and his colleagues were in charge of bringing this long-extinct marsupial “back to life.”

In a public statement, François-Steininger noted, “For the thylacine [Tasmanian tiger], I faced a different type of challenge—and duty.” “I had to look after the rare captured video and pay tribute to the sole surviving member of a species that went extinct 85 years ago.

“I’m a big animal lover, and I came across the story of the thylacine in Australia in 2012, and it really impacted me,” he continued.

At the time of his death in 1936, Benjamin was the last known Tasmanian tiger. The species was formerly the world’s largest marsupial carnivore, according to the National Museum of Australia, but it went extinct everywhere except Tasmania about 2,000 years ago owing to habitat degradation and disease.

In 1930, a wild Tasmanian tiger was shot for the final time. The species was given protection status six years later, about two months before Benjamin’s death. Unfortunately, missions organized after Benjamin’s death to catch another thylacine have all failed. The species was officially declared extinct in 1986.

Australia’s National Threatened Species Day was established to promote awareness for endangered species. It is commemorated on September 7th in memory of Benjamin Franklin, who died on that date in 1936.

The colorized footage was commissioned to honor the unique holiday, according to Gizmodo.

“On this unique day, I am very glad and honored to pay tribute to the thylacine,” François-Steininger stated. “I hope that our effort will aid in the communication and awareness of endangered plant and animal species.”

François-Steininger. This is a condensed version of the information.