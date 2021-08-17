In New Zealand, the Delta Variant has been confirmed, bringing the total number of virus cases to five.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday that a coronavirus case that prompted a national lockdown in New Zealand has been confirmed as the Delta variant, as four more cases emerged.

One of the latest cases, Ardern added, was a nurse at Auckland Hospital, which had been put on “internal lockdown” while all staff and patients were checked.

After the first case was identified on Tuesday, the prime minister claimed the spread of the virus justified her decision to issue statewide stay-at-home orders.

“It shows that level 4 (severe lockdown) is the proper place to be at this stage,” Ardern told TVNZ.

The first instance, a 58-year-old Auckland male, brought an end to a six-month period in which New Zealand had only 26 Covid-19 deaths in a population of five million people since the global pandemic began.

The first plan is for New Zealand to be put on lockdown for three days, with limitations in place for a week in Auckland and the adjacent Coromandel region.

Throughout the crisis, Ardern said, the country’s strategy of eliminating the virus, rather than merely managing it, had worked, and she was confident it would work against the highly transmissible Delta strain.

“Yes, Delta offers a higher threat, but if we follow the rules, the same methods that have worked in the past will work again,” she said.

She expressed hope, saying that wastewater testing in Auckland had revealed no signs of the virus.

“If we have something, it doesn’t appear to be a long-standing outbreak since we haven’t found anything in our wastewater testing,” she explained.

Officials say the latest epidemic has no evident ties to the border, and they’re still looking into where it came from.