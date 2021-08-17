In New Zealand, a single virus case has resulted in a national lockdown.

Following the discovery of a single case of locally transmitted Covid-19 presumed to be the Delta strain, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a three-day lockdown in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Ardern stated that New Zealand could not take any chances with the “game changer” Delta strain because there had been no infections in the community for six months.

“We’ve seen what can happen if we don’t get on top of it here. “We only have one chance,” Ardern declared in a nationally televised address.

For her “quick, sharp” reaction to the case, which was discovered in a 58-year-old Auckland man, the New Zealand leader emphasized Australia’s efforts to contain the highly transmissible Delta form.

“It’s better to start high and be careful, then move out as soon as we’re comfortable,” she said, rather than start low and be in the lockdown phase for a long time.

“Look no further than Australia to see the alternative. ‘Go hard, go early’ has served us well in New Zealand.”

The first plan is for New Zealand to be put on lockdown for three days starting Tuesday night, with limitations in place for a week in Auckland and the adjacent Coromandel region.

The fact that the Auckland instance has no evident relationship to the border or managed isolation, according to officials, is a big factor in the overwhelming response.

New Zealand has received worldwide accolades for its coronavirus response, with only 26 deaths in a five-million-strong population.

For more than a year, there were no national stay-at-home orders, and family life remained relatively normal, with no restrictions on social events and limited mask wear.

The country’s vaccine rollout, on the other hand, has been less than fantastic, with just about 20% of the population fully immunized.

Even though laboratory testing would not provide proof until Wednesday, Ardern said New Zealand was one of the last locations in the world to record Delta in the population, and it had to be presumed the strain was now there.

“Every case we’ve had recently at MIQ (border quarantine) has been the Delta strain, and Delta is on the rise all around the world,” she said.

“We have to presume this will be as well, and this has shaped all of our decisions.”