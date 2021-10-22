In ‘New Uzbekistan,’ freedom of expression is on the line.

Last year, authorities in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan bulldozed Otabek Sattoriy’s family home, launching his career as a video blogger.

Officials offered Sattoriy a quarter of his home’s value in compensation since they planned to build brand new apartments in its place, causing outrage and action.

With reportage of additional forced evictions and recordings condemning the authorities for high food prices, neglected heating infrastructure, and corruption at state firms, the 41-year-old swiftly developed a loyal following.

Sattoriy and other citizen journalists were encouraged by guarantees from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who began reforming the country after gaining power in 2016, measures that would have been impossible under his predecessor, a notorious Central Asian rights abuser.

“Otabek followed the president’s advice to “reveal all flaws, don’t be scared to criticize.” I, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev, am here to support you.’ “In an interview with AFP, his father remembered the incident.

“Everyone started calling him. Wherever there was no gas, where the roads weren’t paved, where there was no running water, he sought to address their problems “Abdumannon Sattoriy, 69, said as he sat cross-legged on the floor of his family’s modest home in southern Uzbekistan.

Then the cops arrived.

Sattoriy’s residence in Termez, near the Afghan border, was invaded by more than 20 plain-clothes security operatives in January.

“They looked in every direction. They turned everything over, including Otabek’s desk, all of our furnishings, and our laundry “Abdumannon Sattoriy related the story.

In May, the blogger was arrested and sentenced to more than six years in prison on allegations of slander and embezzlement.

International rights groups have slammed the decision, saying it demonstrates the limits of free expression under Mirziyoyev’s leadership, which is due to be extended in a vote on Sunday.

The lawsuit was described by the Committee to Protect Journalists as “a obvious attempt to scare the press away from covering critical themes as the presidential election approaches.”

It also ran counter to improvements in the media landscape under Mirziyoyev’s predecessor, who allowed no independent media and completely disregarded unfavorable news.

It made him the first journalist to be imprisoned since Islam Karimov and his former prime minister, 64-year-old Mirziyoyev, exchanged guards 13 years ago.

The president, who is running against four token opponents on Sunday, is credited with breaking the country’s isolation, lifting tight controls over Islam and the media, and halting forced labor in the cotton fields of Central Asia.

Authorities had released several journalists imprisoned under Karimov in the years leading up to the case, including an editor and a reporter named Muhammad Bekjanov and Yusuf. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.