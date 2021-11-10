In New Chinese Missile Testing Range, Is There A Hidden Message For US Bases On Guam And Yokosuka?

According to commentators, the Chinese military’s deployment of U.S. vessel replicas for missile target practice is a message to Washington that not only American warships will be targeted, but also military sites in Yokosuka and Guam.

Satellite photographs have revealed how the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is testing weapons in a desolate desert in the northwest of the country using mock-ups of a US aircraft carrier and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers.

While the site’s satellite accessibility suggested Beijing was attempting to demonstrate Washington what its missile forces are capable of, analysts believe the new range is also “aimed at deterring military action by Washington in regional security crises,” according to the South China Morning Post.

The sizes of battleship mock-ups suggest that the PLA has stepped up exercises this time to target smaller and more mobile vehicles, according to Lu Li-shih, a former teacher at Taiwan’s Naval Academy in Kaohsiung.

“Based on the distance between the PLA rocket force’s launch locations in Inner Mongolia and Gansu, the increased range for missile tests is over 2,500km [1,550 miles], implying that not only American warships, but also US military bases in Yokosuka and Guam, would be targeted,” Lu said.

According to the article, General Zhang Youxia, the second in command of the Central Military Commission, which is chaired by President Xi Jinping, is directly in charge of the anti-ship missile testing program.

China aims to show the US that the PLA can attack its warships at sea and military outposts in the Indo-Pacific with pinpoint accuracy, according to a military insider.

The vessel mock-ups and past anti-ship missile drills, according to Zhou Chenming, a researcher at Beijing’s Yuan Wang military science and technology department, were a warning.

“The message from Beijing to the Americans is don’t think aircraft carrier strike groups are unbeatable,” Zhou told the news site. “Now even US naval ports in the region are under the protection of the PLA’s DF-26 and other medium-range ballistic missiles.”

China launched an anti-ship ballistic missile into the South China Sea in August 2020, sending a “unmistakable message” to Washington, according to a senior US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral.

The PLA Rocket Force had previously launched six DF-21D missiles north of the contested Spratly Islands. China has also launched the DF-26 dual-capable missile, called the “Guam killer” because of its ability to attack Guam. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.