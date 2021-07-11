In Myanmar’s Virus Epidemic, Delivering The Dead And Assisting The Living

Volunteers in white hazmat suits unload a stretcher from a pick-up truck parked in a Yangon suburb and bring the next Covid-19 victim from their neighborhood to the crematorium.

Traditional funeral customs will not be performed as Myanmar faces a new and spreading outbreak, with thousands of health workers on strike in protest of a February coup.

The military junta’s State Administration Council recorded more than 4,300 new instances on Saturday, up from less than 50 per day in early May.

Tun Khine, one of the volunteers in Hle Guu township north of Yangon, told AFP on Saturday that “people were terrified to see rescue teams wearing PPE before.”

“However, they are now on the lookout for us. The situation gets flipped on its head.”

Before the pandemic, Tun Khine, a businessman who spoke behind a pseudonym, was already a member of a local volunteer club.

They started providing a free transportation service for persons who have been infected with the virus last year, transporting them to hospitals or quarantine centers.

According to him, the group transported seven remains away on Saturday — one from the hospital, which had been confirmed positive for the virus, and six others who were suspected of having died from the illness.

Tun Khine and his colleagues place the bodies into a massive coffin-like box on the back of a white pick-up truck, which bumps along the road with the volunteers in the rear.

The journey comes to a conclusion outside a crematorium, where the body is thrown into the flames without any family members present and without the typical Buddhist rite.

Tun Khine says, “About course we’re frightened of becoming sick.”

“However, we are more concerned about our people becoming infected and putting their lives at risk.”

He adds that the team is also having trouble finding somewhere to house the living.

In the confusion that followed the coup, many quarantine centers shut down, and major protests in Yangon and other towns were met with a ruthless military response.

The junta has jailed top health professionals, including the head of Myanmar’s vaccination program.

According to state media, just about 1.75 million of the country’s 54 million inhabitants had been vaccinated.

Tun Khine and his colleagues hose themselves down with disinfectant at the conclusion of the shift, then prepare for another day of transferring patients and bodies.

They resolve, though, to keep going.

“If we stop working because we are terrified, more people will die,” he warns.