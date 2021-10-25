In Myanmar’s coup-torn country, a monk’s reappearance brings solace.

When the sun rises normally, 80-year-old Buddhist monk Maha Bodhi Myaing Sayadaw emerges discreetly from his meditation in the plains of northern Myanmar to accept food gifts from a small group of followers.

People of pilgrims now line his road every morning, hoping to catch a glimpse of the monk who has unwittingly become an unknowing embodiment of hope and solace for thousands in the country beset by coups.

Myanmar has been in a state of turmoil for eight months since the military seized control in February, overturning a brief period of civilian administration.

Sayadaw’s presence provides an antidote to the “three catastrophes”: the military’s overthrow of the government, the pandemic’s ravages, and an economy wrecked by nearly nine months of turmoil for the faithful.

“I came here to worship Sayadaw because… he likes to bring peace and stability to the people,” said Khaing Thiri Tun, a 40-year-old housewife who drove five hours from Mandalay to his modest monastery in the Sagaing district.

When the monk was initially observed at the start of the rainy season, a trickle of visitors turned into a big gathering, swelled by social media posts.

Even as combat between the military and anti-coup resisters grows elsewhere in Sagaing, others report his reappearance has brought tranquility to the surrounding area.

“When Sayadaw meets the pilgrims, our region is stable,” Kaythi, 35, told AFP.

The migration has benefited her and other Sagaing residents in both material and spiritual ways.

Kaythi, a former farmer, is one of many who has taken up work as a motorbike taxi driver, transporting pilgrims up the single-lane dirt road to Nyeyadham monastery.

Moe Zaw, the company’s manager, believed that seeing Sayadaw might relieve the back discomfort he’d been experiencing since his surgery, but he was concerned about his safety on the 700-kilometer (430-mile) drive from Yangon’s economic hub.

But, he remarked, the route was quiet, and his agony is now gone.

He went on to say, “I believe there is no threat to us due of Sayadaw’s power and generosity.”

Monks are revered as the highest moral authority in Myanmar. They are often involved in community organizing and have even mobilized resistance to the military governments that have dominated the country for more than 60 years.

Monks led massive protests against fuel price spikes in 2007, and the clergy also mobilized relief operations following the deadly Cyclone Nargis in 2008 and junta inactivity.

The country’s Buddhist priesthood, on the other hand, is divided on the current coup.

While monks are present.