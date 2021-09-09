In Morocco, Islamists were defeated by liberal parties, according to preliminary results.

According to preliminary results released early Thursday, Morocco’s long-ruling Islamists suffered a resounding setback in parliamentary elections to liberal parties viewed as close to the palace.

During a press conference following Wednesday’s elections, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit claimed the Justice and Development Party (PJD), which led the ruling coalition for a decade, saw its support plummet from 125 seats in the outgoing house to just 12.

The National Rally of Independents (RNI) and the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), both liberal parties, had 97 and 82 seats, respectively, while the centre-right Istiqlal Party had 78 seats in the 395-seat house.

The RNI, a minor component of the ruling coalition, is led by millionaire businessman Aziz Akhannouch, who is said to be close to the palace.

Fouad Ali El Himma, the current royal adviser, established the main opposition PAM in 2008. Morocco’s oldest political party is Istiqlal (Independence).

To successor Saad-Eddine El Othmani, King Mohammed VI will appoint a prime minister from the winning party in the legislative election to manage the 36 million-strong country for the next five years.

On Thursday, the final results should be available.

According to the interior ministry, turnout was 50.35 percent, up from 43 percent in the previous legislative elections in 2016, but down from 53 percent in the 2015 local elections.

Morocco’s 18 million voters chose their MPs, municipal and regional representatives on the same day for the first time.

The Islamists claimed “serious irregularities” on Wednesday evening, including “obscene cash handouts” outside polling stations and “confusion” on some election records, with some voters discovering they were not included.

Apart from a few isolated occurrences, the interior minister claimed that voting took place “under normal circumstances.”

Morocco approved a new constitution in 2011 that gave parliament and the government many of the monarch’s powers. However, King Mohammed VI’s ideas continue to influence critical decisions.